Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 1210: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Birla Corporation
BCORP’s 2QFY23 performance was below estimate due to lower sales volume (-4% v/s estimate) and higher opex (+5% v/s estimate). Consol. EBITDA stood at INR940m v/s estimated INR1.9b and EBITDA/t was at INR258 v/s estimated INR496. Net loss was at INR565m v/s estimated loss of INR36m. Mr. Arvind Pathak has stepped down from the position of MD & CEO. Mr. Sandip Ghose (having a rich experience of 39 years with 13 years in the cement industry), Ex-Chief Operating Officer of the company will join from 1st Dec’22 and will be the MD/CEO effective 1st Jan’23 for a three-year period. Lower profits in 1HFY23 due to the delay in stabilization of Mukutban plant lead us to cut our EBITDA estimate for FY23/24 by 17%/8%. Profit estimates are being reduced by 56%/18% for FY23/24. BCORP’s valuation at 8.7x/7.1x FY24E/25E EV/EBITDA looks reasonable. Maintain BUY.
Outlook
BCORP trades at 8.7x/7.1x FY24E/FY25E EV/EBITDA (v/s one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 8x over FY14-22), a much lower valuation than the average for companies with similar capacities. We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR1,210 (v/s INR1,275 earlier), based on 9x Sep’24 EV/EBITDA (earlier Mar’24).
