Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 1185: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Birla Corporation
Birla Corporation’s (BCORP’s) consolidated EBITDA declined 64-65% YoY and QoQ to Rs940mn, coming 47%/36% below Consensus/our estimates owing to higher-thanexpected cost. Blended EBITDA/ton fell by 68% YoY/61% QoQ to Rs258 (Emkay estimate: Rs400). The Mukutban plant (commissioned at end Apr-22) is expected to support volume growth and help maintain BCORP’s volume market-share in coming years. Arvind Pathak is stepping down as MD & CEO for personal reasons. For Dec22, the Board has appointed Sandip Ghose as additional director and whole-time director (WTD); thereafter, effective Jan-23, Mr Ghose will take over as MD&CEO for a period of three years. Factoring-in the Q2 miss and higher start-up cost for the Mukutban plant, we reduce our FY23E EBITDA by 19% and by 2% for FY24-25E.
Outlook
We maintain BUY on the stock, with revised Sep-23E TP to Rs1,185 (Rs1,200 earlier). Our DCF-based TP implies one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 8x.
