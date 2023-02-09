Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 1100: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Birla Corporation

Birla Corporation’s (BCORP) consolidated EBITDA declined by 35% YoY/increased by 54% QoQ to Rs1.44bn in Q3FY23, 8% below our estimate of Rs1.56bn (Consensus: Rs1.95bn) owing to lower-than-expected volumes/realisation. However, blended EBITDA/ton fell by 42% YoY and increased by 50% QoQ to Rs388, in line with our estimates. The Mukutban plant (commissioned at the end of Apr-22) is expected to support volume growth and help maintain BCORP’s volume market share going ahead. Mr. Sandip Ghose took charge as MD and CEO for a period of three years w.e.f. Jan-23. Factoring in the sluggish pace of price hike and slower ramp-up for the Mukutban plant, we have reduced our FY24E-25E EBITDA estimates by 14-16% and revised Mar-24E TP to Rs1,100 (Rs1,185 earlier) post-half-yearly roll-over.

Outlook

Our DCF-based TP implies one-year forward EV/E of 8x. We maintain our BUY rating, as the stock is trading at a favorable valuation of FY24E of 9x EV/E and US$64 EV/ton.

