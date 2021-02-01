MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 1039: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Birla Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1039 in its research report dated January 25, 2021.

Broker Research
February 01, 2021 / 06:11 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi's research report on Birla Corporation


Despite softening prices and rising input cost, high capacity utilisation and various cost optimisation measures boosted Birla Corp’s revenue/ EBITDA/PAT 3.6%/12%/82% y/y. The proposed expansion will aid its diversification to regional operations and a capacity ramp-up would lead to higher sales volumes. Greater profitability backed by constant cost-saving steps, strong premiumisation and higher volume growth would check net debt.


Outlook


We retain our Buy rating, and raise our target to Rs1,039 (earlier Rs900).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Corporation #Recommendations
first published: Feb 1, 2021 06:11 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.