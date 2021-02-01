Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 1039: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Birla Corporation

Despite softening prices and rising input cost, high capacity utilisation and various cost optimisation measures boosted Birla Corp’s revenue/ EBITDA/PAT 3.6%/12%/82% y/y. The proposed expansion will aid its diversification to regional operations and a capacity ramp-up would lead to higher sales volumes. Greater profitability backed by constant cost-saving steps, strong premiumisation and higher volume growth would check net debt.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating, and raise our target to Rs1,039 (earlier Rs900).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.