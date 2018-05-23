Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 1020: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Birla Corporation

Consol. volumes rose 4% YoY to 3.41mt (est. of 3.5mt), led by ramp-up of Reliance assets. Realizations rose 4% QoQ to INR4,554/t (est. of INR4,340) due to better pricing in the focus markets (east, central). Thus, net sales grew 15% YoY (+19% QoQ) to INR16.5b (est. of INR15b). It also received VAT incentives from UP government for prior periods.

Outlook

We conservatively value BCORP at INR1,020 - 9x FY20E EV/EBITDA, 15%-20% discount to peers (implies FY19 EV/tonne of USD95). Maintain Buy.

