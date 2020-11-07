Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 1002: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Birla Corporation

BCORP posted 1.7%/ 22.6%/ 88.6% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT to Rs16.5 bn/ Rs3.8 bn/ Rs1.7 bn in Q2FY21 led by +2.2% YoY growth in volumes coupled with +1.1% YoY realization growth (-1.5% QoQ) to Rs4,880/ tn. We expect 10.2%/ 12.6%/ 16.9% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over FY20-23E led by -4.1%/ 17.7%/ 16.0% volume growth and 1.5%/ 0.5%/ 1.0% cement realization growth in FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E. We increase our revenue/ EBITDA estimates by 9.0%/ 15.0% for FY21E considering H1FY21 results. Accordingly, we increase our APAT estimates by 39.4% for FY21E. We broadly maintain FY22E and introduce FY23E. We factor 3.9mtpa Mukutban (Maharashtra) expansion to commence by end of Sept’21 (in line with management guidance) and 1.2 mtpa Kundanganj (UP) by Dec’21. Our 15.3 mt volume estimate for FY22E has decent upside risk as we factor 50% (vs. 87.7% in FY20) utilization for H2FY22E for this 5.1mtpa expansion. These expansions likely to provide decent growth in FY23E also. These expansions will keep its net D:E high till FY22E which will start to decline from FY23E.

Outlook

We like BCORP’s focus on trade segment (82.5% share), increasing share of premium products (46% share in trade), higher share (93.8%) of high margin blended cement and sizable presence in relatively better regions of Central, North and expansion in West. Thus, we maintain Buy with a TP of Rs1,002 based on 6.5x consolidated Sept’22E EV/EBITDA (Our TP factors EV of USD 76/tn).

