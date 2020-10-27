Buy Biocon; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Biocon

Q2FY21 revenues grew 11% YoY to Rs 1745 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1821 crore) mainly due to 11.4% YoY growth in biosimilars to Rs 676 crore. The Generics segment grew 8.3% YoY to Rs 599 crore. Research services segment grew 11.8% YoY to Rs 520 crore. EBITDA margins fell 319 bps YoY to 22.4% (I-direct estimate: 25.6%) mainly due to higher employee and R&D costs. EBITDA declined 2.8% YoY to Rs 391 crore against I-direct estimate of Rs 466 crore. Adjusted PAT declined 10.4% YoY to Rs 169 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 191 crore). Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was due to higher depreciation and lower other income partially offset by lower tax outgo.

Outlook

We arrive at our revised target price of Rs 500 on an SoTP basis. Despite recent run up the stock remains a compelling bet based on improved scalability and visibility.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.