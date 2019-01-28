Buy Bharti Infratel; target of Rs 344: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Bharti Infratel

Bharti Infratel’s (BHIN) 3QFY19 results were better than estimates. BHIN rental revenue and EBITDA ex energy was -9.7%/-11.9% YoY. PAT was up 11% YoY owing to higher finance income. 7.3% QoQ improvement in rental/tenant (13% YoY) was a key positive surprise. We believe this is due to the reset of rentals for existing tenants. BHIN witnessed loss of 39k tenants YoY to 174k or 18.3% decline. Despite high operating leverage of tower business, EBITDA decline has been of a modest 12% YoY; a key positive. This is owing to (a) increase in rental for surviving tenants as weaker players exited (b) high loading of 4G BTS and (c) cost rationalization (opex exenergy declined by 3.5% YoY).

Outlook

We remain positive on BHIN with TP of Rs 344 @ 25x Dec-20E EPS (for merged entity).

