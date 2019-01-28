App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharti Infratel; target of Rs 344: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Bharti Infratel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 344 in its research report dated January 25, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Bharti Infratel


Bharti Infratel’s (BHIN) 3QFY19 results were better than estimates. BHIN rental revenue and EBITDA ex energy was -9.7%/-11.9% YoY. PAT was up 11% YoY owing to higher finance income. 7.3% QoQ improvement in rental/tenant (13% YoY) was a key positive surprise. We believe this is due to the reset of rentals for existing tenants. BHIN witnessed loss of 39k tenants YoY to 174k or 18.3% decline. Despite high operating leverage of tower business, EBITDA decline has been of a modest 12% YoY; a key positive. This is owing to (a) increase in rental for surviving tenants as weaker players exited (b) high loading of 4G BTS and (c) cost rationalization (opex exenergy declined by 3.5% YoY).


Outlook


We remain positive on BHIN with TP of Rs 344 @ 25x Dec-20E EPS (for merged entity).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 05:04 pm

tags #Bharti Infratel #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

