App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 07, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharti Airtel, target Rs 505; upbeat on earnings recovery in FY20: Nomura

The brokerage believes that deleveraging via asset monetisation is the key catalysts and expects FY18F-20F EBITDA/NPAT CAGR at 11 percent/91 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The broking house Nomura has maintained buy call on Bharti Airtel but cut the target price to Rs 505 from Rs 625 per share.

There will be more pain in near term for the sector. The firm remain sanguine on earnings recovery in FY20.

The brokerage believes that deleveraging via asset monetisation is the key catalysts and expects FY18F-20F EBITDA/NPAT CAGR at 11 percent/91 percent.

At 7.4X, FY20 EV/EBITDA, the stock is not cheap against its regional peers, it added.

The company and Gulf Bridge International (GBI) announced a strategic agreement to unlock the capacity on GBI’s India-Middle East-Europe submarine cable system.

Under the agreement, Airtel through its subsidiary, has acquired the rights to use significant capacity on Middle East-Europe leg of GBI’s cable system.

At 11:22 hrs Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 410.25, down Rs 3.60, or 0.87 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC