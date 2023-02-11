Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 985: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Airtel

Consolidated EBITDA grew 5% QoQ, led by a healthy 5%/6% growth in the India Mobile/Africa business, benefitting from SUC gains. However, capex accelerated >50% YoY to INR93b, and the FCF declined to INR33b with slower pace of deleveraging. In the near term, the stock should see an overhang with moderate FCF generation, due to softening earnings. This was a result of slower 4G adds, limited tariff hikes and increased capex intensity toward 5G rollout and rural coverage. However, over the next two years, the company is well poised to gain from sector tailwinds, with EBITDA CAGR of 13% over FY23- 25E, driven by a combination of a) market share gains b) improved ARPU, led by premiumization of customers and tariff hikes and c) non-Wireless segments. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.

Outlook

We value BHARTI on a FY25E basis, assigning an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11/5 to the India Mobile/Africa business, and arriving at a SoTP-based TP of INR985. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock. Near-term valuation multiples have remained under pressure, but long-term growth should garner better valuations.

