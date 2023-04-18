English
    Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 960: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Bharti Airtel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 960 in its research report dated April 16, 2023.

    April 18, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST
    Buy

    The biggest disappointment for Bharti we have heard from investors is lack of FCF generation in the past, which has capped shareholder value creation. In this note, we highlight the reasons for Bharti’s lack of FCF generation, which includes competitive intensity, costs of building spectrum portfolio, leapfrogging in technology adoption, regulatory payouts and Africa acquisition. The heavy-lifting on most investments is behind except for 5G network rollout. Thus, we have come a long way, and are close to crossing the line from where Bharti can possibly generate cashflow equivalent to 10% of its current market capitalisation, and this, we believe, is just two years away.

    We maintain our BUY rating on Bharti with an unchanged SoTP-based target price of Rs960.

    first published: Apr 18, 2023 03:18 pm