Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 950: Motilal Oswal

Apr 14, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharti Airtel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated April 13, 2023.

Bharti has seen decent earnings growth for the last 12 quarters. However, we expect Bharti to witness 1) a period of soft earnings given low probability of a price hike, and 2) high capex over the next 2-3 years given increased investments in 5G and rural densification. These factors could keep the stock range-bound in the near term, though our long-term BUY view remains intact.

We derive our SOTP-based TP of INR950 based on FY25E EV/EBITDA of 10x for the India Mobile business and 5x for the Africa business.