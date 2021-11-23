MARKET NEWS

UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 920: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharti Airtel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 920 in its research report dated November 22, 2021.

November 23, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Airtel


The effective tariff hike of ~20% in prepaid plans is expected to contribute incremental revenue/EBITDA of INR103b/INR72b, thereby driving 13% consolidated EBITDA growth on a 2QFY22 annualized basis. -To improve cash flow in the industry, other large players are expected to follow suit in the immediate future. Bharti's lower churn and strong network capability leaves room for a potentially healthy EBITDA increase, in line with the tariff hike in Dec'19. The significant reduction in the data allowance across price plans leaves limited possibility for downtrading.



Outlook


We see potential for a re-rating in both the India and Africa business on the back of steady earnings growth. We value Bharti on a Sep'23E basis, assigning an EV/EBITDA of 10x/4x to the India Mobile/Africa business, arriving at a SoTP-based TP of INR920. We maintain our Buy rating.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Nov 23, 2021 02:09 pm

