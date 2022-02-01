Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 920: Motilal Oswal

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Airtel

In a strategic move, Google will invest up to USD1b in a partnership with Bharti Airtel as part of its Google for India Digitization Fund. The deal includes an investment of USD700m (INR52.24b) to acquire 71.2m shares at INR734/share, implying 1.3% stake in Bharti Airtel on a diluted basis. Additionally, it will invest up to USD300m toward commercial agreements over the next five years.

Outlook

We see an additional EBITDA potential of INR100b if VIL is unable to infuse large-scale capital and improve its ARPU/revenue to sustainable levels. Strong earnings growth could drive healthy FCF of INR425.7b/INR488.1b in FY23E/FY24E as it may outpace the capex requirement.

At 17:30 Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 722.75, down Rs 6.65, or 0.91 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 735.00 and an intraday low of Rs 718.30.

It was trading with volumes of 278,852 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 211,137 shares, an increase of 32.07 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.89 percent or Rs 13.50 at Rs 729.40.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 781.90 and 52-week low Rs 490.15 on 24 November, 2021 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.56 percent below its 52-week high and 47.45 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 404,024.42 crore.

