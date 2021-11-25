Buy Bharti Airtel: target of Rs 910: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel has hiked tariffs by 20-25% across prepaid plans after two years; move to drive 15% growth in consolidated EBITDA of Q2FY2022. Price hike to minimally impact monthly subscriber churn rate; possibilities of down-trading are also limited, given its quality customer base and efficient price plans. Tariff hike, steady 4G subscriber additions, continued increase in postpaid customer base and strong growth potential in non-wireless business to help EBITDA clock an 18% CAGR over FY2022-FY2024.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 910, led by the price hike, market share gains across its portfolio, improving FCF and reasonable valuation.

