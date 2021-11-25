MARKET NEWS

English
Buy Bharti Airtel: target of Rs 910: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated November 24, 2021.

November 25, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Bharti Airtel


Bharti Airtel has hiked tariffs by 20-25% across prepaid plans after two years; move to drive 15% growth in consolidated EBITDA of Q2FY2022. Price hike to minimally impact monthly subscriber churn rate; possibilities of down-trading are also limited, given its quality customer base and efficient price plans. Tariff hike, steady 4G subscriber additions, continued increase in postpaid customer base and strong growth potential in non-wireless business to help EBITDA clock an 18% CAGR over FY2022-FY2024.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 910, led by the price hike, market share gains across its portfolio, improving FCF and reasonable valuation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 25, 2021 10:34 am

