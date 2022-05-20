Buy Bharti Airtel: target of Rs 910: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bharti Airtel

Revenue growth was in-line despite a moderation in industrywide net subscriber additions, while EBITDA margin beat estimates. Q4 saw continued strong growth in home business, robust FCF and market share gains. Airtel is well positioned to deliver strong revenue growth in FY2023E, led by massive investments in digital offerings, strong execution in the non-wireless business, increase in subscribers and higher ARPUs. Given monetisation of its digital initiatives, improvement in 4G and postpaid subscriber mix and potential tariff increase, we believe the company’s EBITDA would clock a 24% CAGR over FY2022-FY2024E.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy with a PT of Rs. 910, owing to healthy FCF generation, strong growth potential, gains from differentiated digital offerings and reasonable valuations.

