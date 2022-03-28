English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 910 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharti Airtel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated March 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 28, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Airtel


    Bharti Airtel (Airtel) hosted an analyst meet underscoring three key things – a) multiple growth engines, b) premiumization and digital shift, moving away from a dumb pipe and c) its network capabilities and 5G preparedness – biting the bullet. Further, there could be monetization/value unlocking opportunities in a few businesses. We certainly believe the stock has multiple levers. The key highlights of the analyst meet are furnished below.



    Outlook


    Maintain BUY with a TP of INR910, implying 28% potential upside.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 14:42 hrs Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 730.10, up Rs 20.85, or 2.94 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 730.90 and an intraday low of Rs 710.45.


    It was trading with volumes of 196,666 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 213,412 shares, a decrease of -7.85 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.42 percent or Rs 3.00 at Rs 709.25.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 781.90 and 52-week low Rs 490.15 on 24 November, 2021 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 6.62 percent below its 52-week high and 48.95 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 408,133.14 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 02:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.