Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 910 : Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) hosted an analyst meet underscoring three key things – a) multiple growth engines, b) premiumization and digital shift, moving away from a dumb pipe and c) its network capabilities and 5G preparedness – biting the bullet. Further, there could be monetization/value unlocking opportunities in a few businesses. We certainly believe the stock has multiple levers. The key highlights of the analyst meet are furnished below.



Outlook

Maintain BUY with a TP of INR910, implying 28% potential upside.

At 14:42 hrs Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 730.10, up Rs 20.85, or 2.94 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 730.90 and an intraday low of Rs 710.45.

It was trading with volumes of 196,666 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 213,412 shares, a decrease of -7.85 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.42 percent or Rs 3.00 at Rs 709.25.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 781.90 and 52-week low Rs 490.15 on 24 November, 2021 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.62 percent below its 52-week high and 48.95 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 408,133.14 crore.

