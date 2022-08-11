English
    Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 910: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharti Airtel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 11, 2022
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Airtel


    Bharti reported a steady quarter with healthy 3% QoQ consol. EBITDA growth that translated into a strong FCF generation and deleveraging. These were missing in the last few quarters. The healthy growth was aided by India Mobile/Africa EBITDA growth of 5% each on the back of sound ARPU improvement (in line with RJio). Bharti’s EBITDA rose by >30% over FY19-22. We expect an 18% EBITDA CAGR during FY22-24 fueled by: a) 4G mix improvement, b) market share gains, and c) steady inroads into the non-wireless business (tariff hikes not factored in). All these factors are likely to translate into a strong >INR300b estimated FCF (post-interest) and deleveraging. Intensification of 5G-led capex in the near term would still keep its FCF strong. Maintain BUY.



    Outlook


    We value Bharti on FY24E, assigning 11x EV/EBITDA to the India Mobile business and 5x to the Africa business, and arriving at our SoTPbased TP of INR910. The ensuing earnings growth, 5% FCF yield, and ~25% deleveraging augur well for the stock. Maintain BUY.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bharti Airtel - 100822 - moti

    #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Motilal Oswal
    first published: Aug 11, 2022
