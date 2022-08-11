Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 910: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Airtel
Bharti reported a steady quarter with healthy 3% QoQ consol. EBITDA growth that translated into a strong FCF generation and deleveraging. These were missing in the last few quarters. The healthy growth was aided by India Mobile/Africa EBITDA growth of 5% each on the back of sound ARPU improvement (in line with RJio). Bharti’s EBITDA rose by >30% over FY19-22. We expect an 18% EBITDA CAGR during FY22-24 fueled by: a) 4G mix improvement, b) market share gains, and c) steady inroads into the non-wireless business (tariff hikes not factored in). All these factors are likely to translate into a strong >INR300b estimated FCF (post-interest) and deleveraging. Intensification of 5G-led capex in the near term would still keep its FCF strong. Maintain BUY.
Outlook
We value Bharti on FY24E, assigning 11x EV/EBITDA to the India Mobile business and 5x to the Africa business, and arriving at our SoTPbased TP of INR910. The ensuing earnings growth, 5% FCF yield, and ~25% deleveraging augur well for the stock. Maintain BUY.
