English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 910: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharti Airtel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated May 18, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 20, 2022 / 09:01 PM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Airtel


    Bharti Airtel (Airtel) witnessed strong EBITDA growth of 9% QoQ and healthy FCF generation driven by 9% ARPU improvement and healthy incremental margin. It continued to gain both revenue and subscriber market shares. However, the key dampener was that the improvements did not translate into deleveraging. Despite the current weak macro environment, Airtel has the ability to generate strong 20%+ EBITDA growth over the next two years driven by: a) 4G mix improvement, b) market share gains, c) regular tariff hikes and d) steady inroads into the non-wireless business, translating into a strong >INR300b estimated FCF (post-interest) and deleveraging. Maintain BUY.



    Outlook


    We see potential rerating upsides in both India and Africa businesses aided by steady earnings growth. We value Airtel on FY24E, assigning EV/EBITDA of 11x to the India Mobile business and 5x to the Africa business, to arrive at our SOTPbased TP of INR910. The ensuing earnings growth, 5% FCF yield, and ~25% deleveraging hold it in good stead. Maintain BUY.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 20, 2022 09:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.