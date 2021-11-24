MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 886: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 886 in its research report dated November 23, 2021.

Broker Research
November 24, 2021 / 01:45 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi's research report on Bharti Airtel


Bharti Airtel Limited (BHARTIARTL) has reported consolidated revenue of Rs.2,83,264 million in Q2-FY22 as against Rs.2,50,604 million in Q2-FY21, a growth of 13%. On comparable basis the company’s revenues grew 18.8% YoY during the quarter backed by strong performance across the businesses. On profitability front, the company’s consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 48.8% at Rs.138 billion in Q2-FY22 as against 44.2% at Rs.110 billion in same quarter previous year, an improvement of 458 basis points. The consolidated profit after tax (PAT) margin for the company stood 4.3% at Rs.12.3 billion as against a loss of Rs.5.8 billion in same quarter previous year.



Outlook


We continue to believe that strong momentum in revenue backed by continued growth in customer additions and improved margins support the growth prospects for the company in long term. Airtel’s strong brand presence coupled with its executional capabilities will help drive the top line growth and healthy margins. Maintaining a positive long-term outlook, we maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs.886 per share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Anand Rathi #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Recommendations
first published: Nov 24, 2021 01:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.