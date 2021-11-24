Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 886: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel Limited (BHARTIARTL) has reported consolidated revenue of Rs.2,83,264 million in Q2-FY22 as against Rs.2,50,604 million in Q2-FY21, a growth of 13%. On comparable basis the company’s revenues grew 18.8% YoY during the quarter backed by strong performance across the businesses. On profitability front, the company’s consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 48.8% at Rs.138 billion in Q2-FY22 as against 44.2% at Rs.110 billion in same quarter previous year, an improvement of 458 basis points. The consolidated profit after tax (PAT) margin for the company stood 4.3% at Rs.12.3 billion as against a loss of Rs.5.8 billion in same quarter previous year.



Outlook

We continue to believe that strong momentum in revenue backed by continued growth in customer additions and improved margins support the growth prospects for the company in long term. Airtel’s strong brand presence coupled with its executional capabilities will help drive the top line growth and healthy margins. Maintaining a positive long-term outlook, we maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs.886 per share.

