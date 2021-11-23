MARKET NEWS

English
Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 860: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharti Airtel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 860 in its research report dated November 23, 2021.

November 23, 2021 / 02:29 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Bharti Airtel


Bharti Airtel (Airtel) announced a tariff hike in its prepaid segment with ~20% tariff hike across the board, ~25% hike in base entry level 2G tariff (from Rs 79 to Rs 99) with effect from November 26, 2021 – (details on page 2) • The company indicated that tariff hike was taken to “provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model and that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum, including 5G.



Outlook


We remain constructive on Airtel and maintain BUY rating with a revised SOTP target price of Rs 860.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Bharti Airtel #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Nov 23, 2021 02:29 pm

