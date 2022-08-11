English
    Buy Bharti Airtel: target of Rs 860: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 860 in its research report dated August 09, 2022.

    August 11, 2022 / 05:31 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bharti Airtel


    Bharti Airtel (Airtel) is India’s second largest telecom operator with a ~32.7 crore wireless customers in India and ~13.2 crore subscribers across 14 African countries. It enjoys industry leading ARPU in the wireless business.



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating. We value Airtel at unchanged target price of Rs 860.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 05:31 pm
