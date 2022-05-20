 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 860: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
May 20, 2022 / 09:46 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 860 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) is India’s second largest telecom operator with ~32.6 crore wireless customers in India and ~12.8 crore subscribers across 14 African countries. It enjoys industry leading ARPU in the wireless business.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating. We value Airtel at unchanged target price of Rs 860.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Bharti Airtel #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 20, 2022 09:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.