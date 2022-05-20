Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 860: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) is India’s second largest telecom operator with ~32.6 crore wireless customers in India and ~12.8 crore subscribers across 14 African countries. It enjoys industry leading ARPU in the wireless business.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating. We value Airtel at unchanged target price of Rs 860.

