    Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 850: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated August 09, 2022.

    August 11, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Bharti Airtel


    Bharti Airtel delivered yet another steady quarter. India wireless ARPU grew 2.8% qoq to Rs183. The company delivered healthy data subscriber additions of 4.8mn, outpacing our estimates of 3mn, supporting 3.4% qoq revenue growth in the India mobile segment. After two successive quarters of double-digit growth, home broadband growth moderated but still grew at a healthy 5.7% qoq, while the enterprise segment’s revenue accelerated to 4.7% qoq. DTH decline continued for the fourth consecutive quarter, down 0.9% qoq. Capex spends will see an increase in FY23 due to advancement of 5G rollout (in-line with management’s guidance at its analyst meet in March 2022). We maintain our consolidated capex estimates of Rs290bn/year (excluding spectrum) till FY25E.



    Outlook


    We had tweaked our estimates post the auctions to factor in (if) spectrum purchase, (ii) SUC savings, and (iii) tariff hike in Q4FY23, and maintain those estimates. Capex spends and tariff hike timeline will be keenly watched. Retain Buy with an unchanged TP of Rs850 .

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


    Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 03:35 pm
