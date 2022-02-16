Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 788: Geojit

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Geojit's research report on Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 16 countries across Asia and Africa. The company had around 485mn customers across its operations at the end of Q3FY22. Consolidated revenue for the quarter 3QFY22 grew by 12.6% YoY (+5.4% QoQ) on the back of solid execution. EBITDA for the quarter increased by 23.6% YoY to Rs. 14,900cr as a result of improved margins and stronger sales. EBITDA margin expanded 440bps YoY to 49.9% (+110bps QoQ) on lower access fees.

Outlook

We see strong potential in India and Africa businesses on the back of steady growth, expected increase of ARPU across the industry and tariff hikes. Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a rolled forward target price of Rs. 788 based on SOTP valuation.

At 17:30 Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 721.40, up Rs 10.05, or 1.41 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 728.00 and an intraday low of Rs 707.70.

It was trading with volumes of 203,539 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 228,203 shares, a decrease of -10.81 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.39 percent or Rs 23.30 at Rs 711.35.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 781.90 and 52-week low Rs 490.15 on 24 November, 2021 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.74 percent below its 52-week high and 47.18 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 403,269.76 crore.

