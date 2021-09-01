Buy Bharti Airtel: target of Rs 750: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Bharti Airtel

The board approved fund raising up to Rs. 21,000 crore via right issues at Rs. 535/share, which would lead to 7% equity dilution. Promoter’ subscribe to the extent of their entitlement as well as any unsubscribed portion look encouraging. The proceeds from rights issue would help the company to capture opportunities by accelerating investments in the rollout of 5G services, fiber, and data center business. Ongoing tariff hike, steady 4G subscriber additions, and strong growth in other businesses would boost the company’s EBITDA growth at 22% CAGR over FY2021-FY23. The stock trades at a reasonable valuation of 8x its FY2023E EV/EBITDA.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 750, given its proactive capital raise plan to accelerate growth, ongoing tariff hikes, and reasonable valuation.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

