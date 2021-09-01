MARKET NEWS

Buy Bharti Airtel: target of Rs 750: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated August 30, 2021.

September 01, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Bharti Airtel


The board approved fund raising up to Rs. 21,000 crore via right issues at Rs. 535/share, which would lead to 7% equity dilution. Promoter’ subscribe to the extent of their entitlement as well as any unsubscribed portion look encouraging. The proceeds from rights issue would help the company to capture opportunities by accelerating investments in the rollout of 5G services, fiber, and data center business. Ongoing tariff hike, steady 4G subscriber additions, and strong growth in other businesses would boost the company’s EBITDA growth at 22% CAGR over FY2021-FY23. The stock trades at a reasonable valuation of 8x its FY2023E EV/EBITDA.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 750, given its proactive capital raise plan to accelerate growth, ongoing tariff hikes, and reasonable valuation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Sep 1, 2021 01:14 pm

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

