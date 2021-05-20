MARKET NEWS

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 720: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharti Airtel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated April 27, 2021.

May 20, 2021 / 04:39 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Airtel


BHARTI has been an underperformer despite elevated expectations around business potential/growth. In this note, we highlight our key arguments as to why we believe it offers a good risk-reward equation Despite the COVID woes, Bharti has delivered estimated EBITDA growth of 28% and the trend should continue in FY22E with estimated consol. EBITDA growth of 21%. This should be on the back of steady market share gains; we think, irrespective of a tariff hike, earnings growth should continue to be strong. FCF generation and deleveraging have been a concern for the past 4–6 quarters. However, we are now seeing a more focused approach to drive healthy INR233b FCF (in FY23E) and corresponding deleveraging benefits.



Outlook


The stock looks attractively valued at EV/EBITDA of 6x – as it does not capture the potential tariff hikes and garners 8% FCF yield on an FY23 basis. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR720.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: May 20, 2021 04:39 pm

