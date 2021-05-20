Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 720: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Airtel

BHARTI has been an underperformer despite elevated expectations around business potential/growth. In this note, we highlight our key arguments as to why we believe it offers a good risk-reward equation Despite the COVID woes, Bharti has delivered estimated EBITDA growth of 28% and the trend should continue in FY22E with estimated consol. EBITDA growth of 21%. This should be on the back of steady market share gains; we think, irrespective of a tariff hike, earnings growth should continue to be strong. FCF generation and deleveraging have been a concern for the past 4–6 quarters. However, we are now seeing a more focused approach to drive healthy INR233b FCF (in FY23E) and corresponding deleveraging benefits.



Outlook

The stock looks attractively valued at EV/EBITDA of 6x – as it does not capture the potential tariff hikes and garners 8% FCF yield on an FY23 basis. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR720.

