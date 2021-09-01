MARKET NEWS

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 720: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated August 31, 2021.

September 01, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Bharti Airtel


Bharti Airtel (Airtel) announced that its board has approved raising up to Rs 21,000 crore via rights issue at Rs 535 per share, with rights entitlement ratio at one equity share for every 14 equity shares held, implying equity dilution of ~7%. Terms of payment: Issue price will be 25% on application and balance in two more additional calls within 36 months • The promoter & promoter group will collectively subscribe to the full extent of their aggregate rights entitlement along with any unsubscribed portion.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating with unchanged DCF based target price of Rs 720. We also advise subscribing to the rights issue.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Sep 1, 2021 03:03 pm

