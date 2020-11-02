172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-bharti-airtel-target-of-rs-710-sharekhan-2-6050851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 710: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 710 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Bharti Airtel


Beat on revenue and margin fronts; ARPU improvement surprised positively, led by strong net 4G subscriber additions; growth was broad-based across portfolio, though star segment was India wireless business (EBITDA grew 12.8% q-o-q). Digital capabilities have been helping Bharti to acquire quality customers, increase wallet share, reduce churn rate and strip out waste from the business; digital services though partnership to aid growth going ahead. We remain positive on Bharti, considering its strong EBITDA performance, continued growth in the number of 4G subscribers and potential improvement in free cash flows; recent correction in stock price increased the valuation gap with Reliance Jio.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Bharti Airtel with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 710, given favourable market structure and continued weakness in Vodafone Idea.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 03:05 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.