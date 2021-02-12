MARKET NEWS

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 701: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 701 in its research report dated February 04, 2021.

February 12, 2021 / 04:50 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Bharti Airtel


Bharti reported strong all-round beat in Q3FY21 across both India Wireless and Africa. A solid 14mn subscriber, 13mn 4G additions, 2.4% QoQ ARPU in India Wireless and 2.55mn sub adds in Africa with 3.7% QoQ ARPU growth were key highlights. Bharti’s performance was significantly ahead of leader on all the operating parameters. Bharti’s strong business trajectory, reasonable valuations (~8.2/6.7x FY22/23E EV/EBITDA) should further raise investor confidence. While tariff increase is a welcome potential trigger and inevitable for a three-player market structure, Bharti is well-poised to gain market share and grow even in absence of the same. In our view, investors would be better-off not-losing the sight on long-term potential upsides for short-term delay in tariff hikes.



Outlook


Bharti remains wellpoised to capitalize on the potential upside from the weakness of VIL and/or tariff hikes. Reiterate BUY with TP of Rs 700 @ 10/6x Dec-22E EV/EBITDA for India Wireless/Africa (earlier Rs 663 @ Sep-22E EV/E).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
TAGS: #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations
first published: Feb 12, 2021 04:50 pm

