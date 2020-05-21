Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel’s Q4FY20 performance was strong on the operating front. Key highlight was robust 12.5 million (mn) 4G subscribers net adds in the quarter coupled with tariff hike pass through that led to strong 14.3% QoQ growth in ARPU at Rs 154. Consolidated revenue was at Rs 23722.7 crore, up 8.1% QoQ driven by 16% QoQ growth in Indian wireless revenues at Rs 12,953 crore while Africa revenues were up 3.5% QoQ at Rs 6488.8 crore. Consolidated EBITDA margins were at 42.9% (up 70 bps QoQ). The margin expansion was led by Indian margin, up 150 bps QoQ at 42.7%, with Indian wireless margins at 39.2%, up 330 bps QoQ, largely a function of tariff hike.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a DCF based target price of Rs 700/share. The target price increase is expected to be largely led by superior medium term growth over the next three to four years, driven by a favourable industry structure.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.