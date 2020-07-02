App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 693: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on Bharti Airtel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 693 in its research report dated Jun 30, 2020.

Geojit's research report on Bharti Airtel


Consolidated revenue rose to Rs. 23,723cr (+15.1% YoY), supported by Mobile services from India (+21.8% YoY) and Africa (+17.7%) and, Airtel businesses (+12.4%). EBITDA grew 54.2% YoY with improved margins (+10.9pps to 43.0%) driven by lower costs and increased ARPU. The company expects ARPU to reach Rs. 300 in long-term, driven by new connections and upgradation of 2G/3G to 4G.



Outlook


With strong growth in broadband connections and postpaid customers, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 693 based on SOTP methodology.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 04:38 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations

