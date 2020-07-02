Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 693: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Bharti Airtel

Consolidated revenue rose to Rs. 23,723cr (+15.1% YoY), supported by Mobile services from India (+21.8% YoY) and Africa (+17.7%) and, Airtel businesses (+12.4%). EBITDA grew 54.2% YoY with improved margins (+10.9pps to 43.0%) driven by lower costs and increased ARPU. The company expects ARPU to reach Rs. 300 in long-term, driven by new connections and upgradation of 2G/3G to 4G.

Outlook

With strong growth in broadband connections and postpaid customers, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 693 based on SOTP methodology.







