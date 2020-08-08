172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-bharti-airtel-target-of-rs-684-emkay-global-financial-5664631.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 684: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 684 in its research report dated July 31, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Bharti Airtel


Bharti reported a healthy performance, supported by a marginal fall in India wireless revenues. Better subscriber mix and the partial spillover impact of the Dec'19 tariff hike helped Bharti beat wireless revenue estimates. Operating leverage, despite a rise in employee cost, for the second quarter in a row boosted India margins. Management expects that some cost optimization achieved in Q1 would be sustainable. Cash generation was aided by healthy EBITDA and lower capex. A tariff hikes is crucial to improve ARPU to Rs200-300 in the medium term. Management believes that the 5G ecosystem is yet to evolve and its deployment in India is still a couple of years away. The company has now fully provided Rs476bn towards AGR penalty.



Outlook


Our estimates are largely unchanged with a ~20% tariff hike in FY21E. Bharti showcased its subscriber quality with a healthy flow-thru of the tariff hike. The stock's outperformance hinges on a further tariff hike. We retain Buy with a SoTP-based TP of Rs684.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 8, 2020 02:44 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.