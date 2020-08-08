Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 684: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Bharti Airtel

Bharti reported a healthy performance, supported by a marginal fall in India wireless revenues. Better subscriber mix and the partial spillover impact of the Dec'19 tariff hike helped Bharti beat wireless revenue estimates. Operating leverage, despite a rise in employee cost, for the second quarter in a row boosted India margins. Management expects that some cost optimization achieved in Q1 would be sustainable. Cash generation was aided by healthy EBITDA and lower capex. A tariff hikes is crucial to improve ARPU to Rs200-300 in the medium term. Management believes that the 5G ecosystem is yet to evolve and its deployment in India is still a couple of years away. The company has now fully provided Rs476bn towards AGR penalty.



Outlook

Our estimates are largely unchanged with a ~20% tariff hike in FY21E. Bharti showcased its subscriber quality with a healthy flow-thru of the tariff hike. The stock's outperformance hinges on a further tariff hike. We retain Buy with a SoTP-based TP of Rs684.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.