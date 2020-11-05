172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-bharti-airtel-target-of-rs-684-emkay-global-financial-2-6068871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 684: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 684 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Bharti Airtel


Bharti reported a strong quarter with an 8% beat on EBITDA, supported by a healthy rebound in both India and Africa. India Wireless surpassed expectations by delivering ARPU growth of 3% qoq and strong subscriber additions. Net subscriber additions of 14mn qoq, the highest since Q1FY19, was backed by higher port-ins and lower churn. India wireless recorded strong operating leverage, resulting in margin expansion of 200bps qoq. FCF generation stood at Rs46bn despite a rise in capex. We expect FCF generation of Rs223bn over FY21-23E and we have not factored in any 5G capex yet. Tariff hike remains the key trigger for accelerated deleveraging, re-rating and funding potential 5G capex.


Outlook


While we have deferred the tariff hike expectation to FY22 (due to lack of clarity), FY22- 23E EBITDA get upgraded by 4% on the strong Q2 performance, which has also restricted the cut in FY21 EBITDA to a mere 1%. We retain Buy with a SoTP-based TP of Rs684.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.