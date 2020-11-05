Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 684: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Bharti Airtel

Bharti reported a strong quarter with an 8% beat on EBITDA, supported by a healthy rebound in both India and Africa. India Wireless surpassed expectations by delivering ARPU growth of 3% qoq and strong subscriber additions. Net subscriber additions of 14mn qoq, the highest since Q1FY19, was backed by higher port-ins and lower churn. India wireless recorded strong operating leverage, resulting in margin expansion of 200bps qoq. FCF generation stood at Rs46bn despite a rise in capex. We expect FCF generation of Rs223bn over FY21-23E and we have not factored in any 5G capex yet. Tariff hike remains the key trigger for accelerated deleveraging, re-rating and funding potential 5G capex.

Outlook

While we have deferred the tariff hike expectation to FY22 (due to lack of clarity), FY22- 23E EBITDA get upgraded by 4% on the strong Q2 performance, which has also restricted the cut in FY21 EBITDA to a mere 1%. We retain Buy with a SoTP-based TP of Rs684.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.