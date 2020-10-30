172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-bharti-airtel-target-of-rs-663-dolat-capital-market-6040111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 663: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 663 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Bharti Airtel


Bharti reported strong all-round beat in Q2FY21 across both India Wireless and Africa. A solid 14mn subscriber, 14.5mn 4G additions, 3.4% QoQ ARPU (computed 5.5%) in India Wireless and 5mn sub adds in Africa with 8.8% QoQ ARPU growth were key highlights. Other business segments too especially DTH reported healthy performance. Bharti’s strong business trajectory, reasonable valuations (~8/6.4x FY21/22E EV/EBITDA) should re-impose investor confidence and lead to reversal of some of its recent underperformance. While tariff increase is a welcome potential trigger and inevitable for a threeplayer market structure, Bharti is well-poised to gain market share and grow even in absence of the same.


Outlook


In our view, Investors would be better-off not-losing the sight on long-term potential upsides for short-term delay in tariff hikes. Reiterate BUY with revised TP of Rs 663 @ 10/6x Sep-22E EV/EBITDA for India Wireless/Africa.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 12:58 pm

#Bharti Airtel #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations

