Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 650: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Airtel

Bharti posted better-than-expected performance in 2QFY21 despite no tariff hikes. This was attributable to 7.4% QoQ growth (5% beat) in India Mobile revenues, with EBITDA growth of 13% QoQ (10% beat). ARPU/sub grew 3%/5% QoQ, implying quality customers adds, potentially ahead of the industry. We marginally revise our FY21/FY22E consol. EBITDA estimates, factoring in a 22% EBITDA CAGR over FY20–22E. ARPU in 4QFY21 may fall by ~15% due to the abolishment of the IUC charge. However, it may in turn be marginally EBITDA positive.

Outlook

We assign EV/EBITDA of 11x to the India Wireless business and 6x to the Africa business on FY22E. Subsequently, we arrive at an SOTP-based TP of INR650. Our higher target multiple for the India Wireless business captures expected gains from any potential ARPU increase or higher market share gains – both of which are not fully captured in our model. Maintain Buy.

