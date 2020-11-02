172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-bharti-airtel-target-of-rs-650-motilal-oswal-6049791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 650: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharti Airtel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Airtel


Bharti posted better-than-expected performance in 2QFY21 despite no tariff hikes. This was attributable to 7.4% QoQ growth (5% beat) in India Mobile revenues, with EBITDA growth of 13% QoQ (10% beat). ARPU/sub grew 3%/5% QoQ, implying quality customers adds, potentially ahead of the industry. We marginally revise our FY21/FY22E consol. EBITDA estimates, factoring in a 22% EBITDA CAGR over FY20–22E. ARPU in 4QFY21 may fall by ~15% due to the abolishment of the IUC charge. However, it may in turn be marginally EBITDA positive.


Outlook


We assign EV/EBITDA of 11x to the India Wireless business and 6x to the Africa business on FY22E. Subsequently, we arrive at an SOTP-based TP of INR650. Our higher target multiple for the India Wireless business captures expected gains from any potential ARPU increase or higher market share gains – both of which are not fully captured in our model. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 12:53 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

