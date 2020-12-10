PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 650 : Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharti Airtel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated December 09, 2020.

Broker Research
Dec 10, 2020 / 03:17 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswa's research report on Bharti Airtel


The swift ~20% recovery in the stock after the recent fall has triggered deliberations on its earnings outlook, the possibility of a tariff hike, and capex intensity. Based on our recent channel checks, we note that: BHARTI's earnings outlook remains strong, given the steady 4G subscriber additions, which are likely to see 2-3% QoQ ARPU growth, and strong EBITDA growth. A price hike, which looked uncertain in the last 6-9 months, has now started to look imminent with the weakening of industry subscriber growth. Our recent interactions with industry experts indicate a potential price hike of 15-20% in the next two months. Competitive pricing in postpaid and FTTH segment by peers have had a limited impact on earnings. Capex could reduce by ~15% in FY21E. Spectrum auction, which could entail investments of INR130b, looks unlikely to happen by 4QFY21E. We continue to remain bullish on BHARTI (with a TP of INR650), given its strong earnings outlook, potential tariff hikes soon, well-capitalized Balance Sheet, potential FCF generation, and strong competitive position.


Outlook


We value BHARTI on a SoTP basis to arrive at our target price of INR650/share – we assign an FY22E EV-to-EBITDA of 11x to the Indian business and 6x to the African business. Our higher target multiple for the India Wireless business captures expected gains from any potential ARPU increase or higher market share gains – both of which are not fully captured in our model.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Dec 10, 2020 02:46 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.