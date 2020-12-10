Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 650 : Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswa's research report on Bharti Airtel

The swift ~20% recovery in the stock after the recent fall has triggered deliberations on its earnings outlook, the possibility of a tariff hike, and capex intensity. Based on our recent channel checks, we note that: BHARTI's earnings outlook remains strong, given the steady 4G subscriber additions, which are likely to see 2-3% QoQ ARPU growth, and strong EBITDA growth. A price hike, which looked uncertain in the last 6-9 months, has now started to look imminent with the weakening of industry subscriber growth. Our recent interactions with industry experts indicate a potential price hike of 15-20% in the next two months. Competitive pricing in postpaid and FTTH segment by peers have had a limited impact on earnings. Capex could reduce by ~15% in FY21E. Spectrum auction, which could entail investments of INR130b, looks unlikely to happen by 4QFY21E. We continue to remain bullish on BHARTI (with a TP of INR650), given its strong earnings outlook, potential tariff hikes soon, well-capitalized Balance Sheet, potential FCF generation, and strong competitive position.

Outlook

We value BHARTI on a SoTP basis to arrive at our target price of INR650/share – we assign an FY22E EV-to-EBITDA of 11x to the Indian business and 6x to the African business. Our higher target multiple for the India Wireless business captures expected gains from any potential ARPU increase or higher market share gains – both of which are not fully captured in our model.

