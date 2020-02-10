Buy Bharti Airtel target of Rs 610: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bharti Airtel

Steady EBITDA performance, scope for growth in 4G subscribers and improving free cash flows make us optimistic on the stock. Revenue beat estimates, led by tariff hikes in Q3; EBITDA margin remained in line with our estimates. Given higher consumption of data and recent developments in Indian wireless industry, we believe that the company would hike tariffs again in 12-18 months.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Bharti Airtel with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 610.

