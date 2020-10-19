Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 605: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Bharti Airtel

Bharti’s share price has declined sharply (~30%) since the AGR verdict on 1st Sep, 2020. We believe this is on account of news flow of fund-raise by VIL, Jio postpaid plus plan launch and most importantly lack of good news on tariff increase. This is in contrast to expectations of immediate announcement of price hike post the AGR case closure. Our calculation implies that from an ARPU growth, market is now implying a de-growth. However, we still maintain that 15-20% ARPU CAGR is likely and essential for survival of industry.

Outlook

We reiterate BUY on Bharti with TP of Rs 605 @ 10/7x Sep22E EV/EBITDA for India Wireless / Africa. Bharti’s TP sensitivity to ARPU is significantly higher viz. ~Rs 40/sh for every Rs 10 change in ARPU @ 10x EV/EBITDA.



