172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-bharti-airtel-target-of-rs-605-dolat-capital-market-5983211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 605: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 605 in its research report dated October 19, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Bharti Airtel


Bharti’s share price has declined sharply (~30%) since the AGR verdict on 1st Sep, 2020. We believe this is on account of news flow of fund-raise by VIL, Jio postpaid plus plan launch and most importantly lack of good news on tariff increase. This is in contrast to expectations of immediate announcement of price hike post the AGR case closure. Our calculation implies that from an ARPU growth, market is now implying a de-growth. However, we still maintain that 15-20% ARPU CAGR is likely and essential for survival of industry.



Outlook


We reiterate BUY on Bharti with TP of Rs 605 @ 10/7x Sep22E EV/EBITDA for India Wireless / Africa. Bharti’s TP sensitivity to ARPU is significantly higher viz. ~Rs 40/sh for every Rs 10 change in ARPU @ 10x EV/EBITDA.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 05:45 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.