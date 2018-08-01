App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 455: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 455 in its research report dated July 29, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on Bharti Airtel


Bharti Airtel’s 1QFY19 revenue at Rs 200.8bn (+2.3 QoQ) and EBITDA at 67.3bn (-2.9% QoQ) was marginally higher than estimates led by both India wireless and Africa. Modest revenue decline in India wireless business (+1.2% QoQ, ~-1% adjusted for Telenor) despite 9% ARPU decline to Rs. 105 and healthy margin in Africa were the key highlights.


Outlook


Even if competitive intensity remains high, Bharti with its manageable debt and assets monetization, healthy spectrum footprint and head-start in 4G is well poised. Reiterate BUY. Our SOTP is Rs 455, 9x FY20E EV/E for India wireless.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

