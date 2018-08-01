Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 455: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 455 in its research report dated July 29, 2018.
HDFC Securities's research report on Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel’s 1QFY19 revenue at Rs 200.8bn (+2.3 QoQ) and EBITDA at 67.3bn (-2.9% QoQ) was marginally higher than estimates led by both India wireless and Africa. Modest revenue decline in India wireless business (+1.2% QoQ, ~-1% adjusted for Telenor) despite 9% ARPU decline to Rs. 105 and healthy margin in Africa were the key highlights.
Outlook
Even if competitive intensity remains high, Bharti with its manageable debt and assets monetization, healthy spectrum footprint and head-start in 4G is well poised. Reiterate BUY. Our SOTP is Rs 455, 9x FY20E EV/E for India wireless.
