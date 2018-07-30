Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 452: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel (Bharti) reported Q1FY19 results a tad above expectations—revenue rose 2.4% QoQ versus Street’s 0.8% estimate and EBITDA margin fell 170bps QoQ to 33.8% versus the 34.0% estimate. On like-for-like basis, ARPU dipped 6.0% to INR109 from INR116. Though ARPU decline has slowed, Reliance Jio (RJIO) is still undercutting aggressively, especially the tariffs for feature phones, which would keep ARPU under pressure for the next two quarters. We are thus cutting FY19/FY20E revenue and EBITDA by 2.2%/1.5% and 7.7%/4.9%, respectively.

Outlook

That said, we believe industry consolidation will give Bharti an edge in gaining market share. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised target price of INR452 (INR529 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.