you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 420: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated October 24, 2018.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Bharti Airtel


Airtel Africa has announced pre-IPO funding worth USD1.25b (INR92b); proceeds of which would primarily help lower its Africa biz debts and grow its operations. At post-money EV of USD8.2b (equity value of USD4.4b + net debt of USD3.75b), 28.4% equity dilution is implied and the Africa business is valued at 7.8x FY19E. We believe additional dilution of 20% stake (retaining majority ~57%) in the Africa business through an IPO for potential ~USD1.25b could reduce consolidated net debt/EBITDA to ~3x (prior: 3.9x). In our opinion, upbeat Africa business valuations should result in the valuations of the India business (ex-Africa and Infratel) appear lucrative - EV/EBITDA of 7x/6x FY19E/FY20E.


Outlook


We believe that once the hyper competitive market condition abates, India business should get re-rated. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 05:11 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

