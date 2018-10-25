Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 420: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Bharti Airtel

Airtel Africa has announced pre-IPO funding worth USD1.25b (INR92b); proceeds of which would primarily help lower its Africa biz debts and grow its operations. At post-money EV of USD8.2b (equity value of USD4.4b + net debt of USD3.75b), 28.4% equity dilution is implied and the Africa business is valued at 7.8x FY19E. We believe additional dilution of 20% stake (retaining majority ~57%) in the Africa business through an IPO for potential ~USD1.25b could reduce consolidated net debt/EBITDA to ~3x (prior: 3.9x). In our opinion, upbeat Africa business valuations should result in the valuations of the India business (ex-Africa and Infratel) appear lucrative - EV/EBITDA of 7x/6x FY19E/FY20E.

Outlook

We believe that once the hyper competitive market condition abates, India business should get re-rated. Maintain Buy.

