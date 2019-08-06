App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 420: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated August 03, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Airtel


BHARTI reported a steady 2% QoQ growth in consol. EBITDA to INR67.8b (in-line) on a pre-Ind-AS 116 basis. India wireless revenue increased for the second straight quarter (+2% QoQ), but EBITDA declined 2% QoQ off a high base (+31% QoQ in 4QFY19 led by some one-offs). BHARTI is fighting the 4G battle well with 8.4m subscriber adds (30-35% of estimated incremental share), higher than VIL's addition of ~5m. ARPUs have been improving steadily - up 4% QoQ to INR129, now ahead of VIL/RJio's INR108/INR122.


Outlook


We maintain our TP at INR420, ascribing 11x EV/EBITDA to the India business and 5x to the Africa business, given the low trading multiples. While the steady EBITDA performance, deleveraging and the improving FCF position have protected the stock even in the current weak market, incremental upside would hinge on pricing actions, in our view. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 6, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

