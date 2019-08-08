App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharti Airtel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharti Airtel


The key takeaway from Bharti Airtel’s Q1FY20 performance was stable KPI prints across the business segments. Consolidated revenues (excluding Ind-AS 116 and DTH revenues re-alignment) at Rs 21147 crore, was up 2.6% QOQ with healthy 2.2% QoQ growth in India wireless revenues and 2.6% QOQ growth in Africa revenues at US$802 million (in constant currency). Consolidated EBITDA margins at 33.7% were largely driven by superior India margins at 31.4%, up 90 bps QoQ while Indian wireless EBITDA margins were up 100 bps QoQ to 23.2%, on an adjusted basis.


Outlook


We now incorporate the Ind-AS 116 effect and Tata Tele customers/revenues base in our estimates. With resilient performance amid challenging times for second consecutive quarter, we now upgrade it to BUY (vs. HOLD earlier) with a DCF based target price of Rs 400/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 12:38 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.