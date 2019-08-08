Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharti Airtel

The key takeaway from Bharti Airtel’s Q1FY20 performance was stable KPI prints across the business segments. Consolidated revenues (excluding Ind-AS 116 and DTH revenues re-alignment) at Rs 21147 crore, was up 2.6% QOQ with healthy 2.2% QoQ growth in India wireless revenues and 2.6% QOQ growth in Africa revenues at US$802 million (in constant currency). Consolidated EBITDA margins at 33.7% were largely driven by superior India margins at 31.4%, up 90 bps QoQ while Indian wireless EBITDA margins were up 100 bps QoQ to 23.2%, on an adjusted basis.

Outlook

We now incorporate the Ind-AS 116 effect and Tata Tele customers/revenues base in our estimates. With resilient performance amid challenging times for second consecutive quarter, we now upgrade it to BUY (vs. HOLD earlier) with a DCF based target price of Rs 400/share.

