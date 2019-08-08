Buy Bharti Airtel target of Rs 390: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 390 in its research report dated August 02, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Bharti Airtel
Proceeds from Africa IPO and divestment of tower business stake would further reduce net debt/EBITDA level. In-line revenue growth; healthy EBITDA margin in India business was led by strong EBITDA performance in DTH, home and tower businesses. Africa revenue increased 2.6% q-o-q on CC terms, EBITDA margin declined by 33 bps q-o-q to 38.9% in Q1FY2020.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on Bharti Airtel with a price target (PT) of Rs. 390.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.