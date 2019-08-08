Buy Bharti Airtel target of Rs 390: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bharti Airtel

Proceeds from Africa IPO and divestment of tower business stake would further reduce net debt/EBITDA level. In-line revenue growth; healthy EBITDA margin in India business was led by strong EBITDA performance in DTH, home and tower businesses. Africa revenue increased 2.6% q-o-q on CC terms, EBITDA margin declined by 33 bps q-o-q to 38.9% in Q1FY2020.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Bharti Airtel with a price target (PT) of Rs. 390.

