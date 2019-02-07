Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 380: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Airtel

Bucking the downtrend of the last four quarters, consol. EBITDA came in flat QoQ in 3QFY19. The quarter was characterized by deceleration in the sequential decline in India wireless EBITDA (9% v/s 22% in the previous quarter) and continued robust growth in Africa EBITDA (+5% QoQ). Notably, the strategy of minimum recharge plans appears to be working well, with an 18% QoQ increase in India wireless ARPUs v/s a 15% drop in wireless subscribers; management indicated that Dec-18 exit revenues were even better. Africa business, too, is on a strong footing, with healthy 4% QoQ revenue growth in USD (CC) and multiple levers of growth at play. Adj. net loss stood at INR10.4b (v/s INR9.7b in 2Q). For 9MFY19, revenue/EBITDA declined 5%/17% YoY.

Outlook

It also indicates BHARTI has built capabilities to tackle competition and manage exponential data growth. Maintain Buy with SOTP-based TP of INR380.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.