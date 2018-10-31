Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 380: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharti Airtel

Consolidated revenues came in at Rs 20422.5 crore (vs. Rs 20202.3 crore) aided by Africa business revenues that were at Rs 5647.2 crore (6.9% QoQ growth, vs. 5.9% QoQ growth expectations) while India wireless revenue came in line with our expectations at Rs 10252.1 crore, with ARPU of Rs 101, down ~4.5% QoQ. Marginal revenue beat was also aided by superior India non-wireless revenues Absolute EBITDA was at Rs 6,136.1 crore, below our estimate due to higher-than-expected network operating & marketing expenses. Consolidated EBITDA margin was at 30%, 110 bps below our estimate Revenues for Africa unit came in at Rs 5647.2 crore, better than our expectation, further driven by rupee depreciation, while margins at 37.1%, were higher than our expectation of 36.3% PAT came in at Rs 118.8 crore vs. expectation of loss of Rs 532.2 crore aided by deferred tax credit of Rs 2632.6 crore, which led to negative tax of Rs 2247.6 crore, on a net basis. There was also exceptional charge of Rs 155.6 crore, on account of network re-farming cost.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised DCF based target price of Rs 380, which implies 9x FY20E EV/EBITDA on a consolidated basis.

