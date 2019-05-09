Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 374: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Bharti Airtel

Bharti’s consolidated revenue was at Rs 206bn (+1.8% QoQ) and EBITDA at Rs 66.3bn (+6.7% QoQ). General expenses declined by 8.4% QoQ (~Rs 2bn). A significant portion of this (~Rs 1.5bn) we believe is due to excess provision

reversals. Adjusted EBITDA growth would be ~4.3% QoQ, yet healthy. Note: Due to regulatory reasons, Bharti hasn’t provided segment wise operating details and these limit inferences. Since depreciation is flat QoQ, we assume it to be similar across segment for 4QFY19 EBITDA calculation (EBIT + D&A). India business revenue grew by 1.3% QoQ. EBITDA grew by healthy ~9.8% (adj. for excess provision reversals ~6.4%, yet healthy. EBITDA margin stood at 32.2% (+145bps QoQ). ~30-40bps is due to accounting change in.

Outlook

Bharti Airtel’s 4QFY19 results were ahead of estimates. India revenue growth of 1.3% QoQ (wireless 4.3%) despite two days less and estimated EBITDA growth of ~9.8% were key positives. Bharti reported meaningful revenue/EBITDA growth in India business nearly after ten quarters (albeit Jio launch). Sustainability of this is key catalyst. Reiterate BUY with SoTP of Rs 374 (India Wireless @ 10x and Africa at 7.5x FY21E EBITDA).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.