Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 350: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bharti Airtel

Despite steep dilution, recent fund-raising plan through rights issue would allow Airtel to de-leverage its balance sheet by bringing down net debt/EBITDA to 3.1x from 4.4x. Africa IPO and divestment of tower business stake to reduce debt level and participate in the upcoming spectrum auction. India wireless revenue and EBITDA beat estimates; DTH business performs well despite uncertainty around new tariff order implementation.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on Bharti Airtel with a PT of Rs. 350, considering its resilient performance in terms of market share in a tough environment.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.